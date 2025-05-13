Michigan Football: Former Wolverine DB signs with new team after entering transfer portal
After signing with Michigan football back in 2021 and being a part of the Wolverines since then, cornerback Ja'Den McBurrows entered the transfer portal this spring to carve out a role on a new team. On Tuesday, it was announced the veteran signed with App. State to continue his playing career.
McBurrows took known visits to both James Madison and Virginia before signing with App. State.
McBurrows' best year came in 2023, backing up Mike Sainristil at Nickel. He appeared in 11 games on defense and had seven tackles and one interception. McBurrows saw a ton of snaps against Michigan State that season and shared Defensive Player of the Week against the Spartans.
Injuries hampered most of his Michigan playing career. The former three-star recruit had offers from the likes of Alabama, Ohio State, and Georgia, among others, before he chose to commit to Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines. The talented prospect should be able to carve out a significant role with App. State in 2025.
