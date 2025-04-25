Michigan football CB Will Johnson continues to fall, Adam Schefter reveals why
Three Michigan football players were drafted within the first 13 picks: Mason Graham (No. 5), Colston Loveland (No. 10), and Kenneth Grant (No. 13). But one Wolverine hasn't heard his name called through 24 picks in the 2025 NFL Draft: CB Will Johnson.
Johnson's draft stock has plummeted in recent weeks. After playing in just six games this past season for Michigan, missing the NFL Combine, and missing the Wolverines' Pro Day, draft analysts were skeptical of Johnson's injury history.
With Johnson still on the board, ESPN's Adam Schefter revealed teams are worried about a lingering knee issue.
"Michigan CB Will Johnson Jr. has a knee issue that has concerned some NFL teams and helps explain why he still has not been selected," Schefter wrote.
Johnson was a two-time All-American at Michigan in his three seasons with the team. The 6-foot-2 cornerback shut down Marvin Harrison Jr. and Rome Odunze in 2023 during Michigan's national title run. But he has gone through his fair share of injuries and it has teams a little puzzled.
