Social media reacts to the Miami Dolphins selecting Michigan football DT Kenneth Grant 13th overall
Michigan football players were flying off the board on Thursday night during the 2025 NFL Draft. Mason Graham (No. 5) and Colston Loveland (No. 10) were the first two Wolverines off the board. But shortly after Loveland was selected by the Bears, the Miami Dolphins moved swiftly to take Kenneth Grant, the second Michigan defensive tackle.
The 2024 All-American was one prospect who was a borderline first-round draft pick by many analysts. Some had Grant going at the beginning of the second round, while others had him going late in the first. Two popular destinations for Grant were to the Los Angeles Chargers or the Philadelphia Eagles. But in today's NFL, having some beef up front is important, and the Dolphins made it a priority.
Grant is very good athlete for his size -- see him running down Kaytron Allen against Penn State. He is also a great run defender. Following Miami's selection, here are some of the best reactions we could find.
