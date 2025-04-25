Social media is shocked to see Michigan football TE Colston Loveland off the board at No. 10 to the Bears
The second Michigan Wolverine off the board on Thursday night was tight end Colston Loveland. The Wolverines' tight end went No. 10 overall to the Chicago Bears, which wasn't on anyone's radar. Any mock draft you looked at had Loveland going in the middle of the first round and two teams that were likely destinations were the Indianapolis Colts and the Los Angeles Chargers.
Instead, Loveland is headed to Chicago to play with former USC quarterback Caleb Williams. Loveland is the first tight end off the board -- over Penn State's Tyler Warren. The Bears loaded up on the offensive line this offseason, and now they are giving Williams all the help needed to succeed. Loveland will join Rome Odunze and DJ Moore to give Chicago a lethal threat for Williams.
After Chicago selected Loveland with the 10th overall pick, social media roared. Here are some of the best reactions.
