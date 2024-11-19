Michigan Football: Could Sherrone Moore add familiar name to coaching staff?
A familiar coach who spent some time in Ann Arbor is now on the market, and many are wondering if head coach Sherrone Moore might make a move to bring him home. Biff Poggi, who served as an offensive analyst under Jim Harbaugh in 2016 and the associate head coach from 2021-22 has reportedly been let go from his head coaching position at Charlotte.
Poggi was the head coach at Charlotte for two seasons (2023-24) and will finish his coaching career there with a 6-15 overall record.
But while his time in Charlotte didn't pan out, Poggi was a valued member of Harbaugh's staff and is still held in high regard in Ann Arbor. Poggi was also a vocal supporter of Michigan and Harbaugh during the sign-stealing saga that took over college football last season.
"I have been quiet on the Michigan situation BUT NO longer," wrote Poggi. "I was closer to Jim Harbaugh over the last three years than anyone except his wife and kids. If Jim knew I would have known. I didn't and neither did he. I stake my reputation on it. Stop whining and get a better team."
It's hard to say exactly what position Poggi could potentially fill on Moore's staff in the near future, but there's no question that he'd be a great value-add for the culture at Michigan. If they're trying to recreate that magic from 2021-23, it might be a good idea for Moore to place a call to Poggi and try and bring him home.
