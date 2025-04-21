Michigan football defender back in transfer portal after committing to school in Jan.
Cornerback Kody Jones played for Michigan for the past three seasons, but after appearing in just 11 games for the Wolverines, Jones opted to enter the transfer portal after the 2024 season. The Tennessee native initially chose to head closer to home by committing to Memphis to play for the Tigers, and play alongside former Michigan defensive back Myles Pollard.
Jones committed to Memphis in January, but on Monday, former Wolverine re-entered the transfer portal to look for a new home.
Jones came to Michigan as a part of that outstanding 2022 class that featured Will Johnson, Zeke Berry, and Keon Sabb. The Germantown (TN) product never did start for the Wolverines during his stay in Ann Arbor but he did appear in some games. Jones appeared in 11 games for Michigan in the past three seasons at either cornerback or safety.
Jones came to Michigan as an ATH and was ranked as the No. 311 prospect in the '22 class. The former four-star had six total tackles during his playing time with Michigan. He is expected to have two years of eligibility remaining wherever he goes.
