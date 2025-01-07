Michigan Football defensive back selects new home in transfer portal
Things didn't work out for Michigan defensive back Kody Jones in his tenure with Michigan. Jones, who was from that outstanding 2022 class that featured Will Johnson, Zeke Berry, and Keon Sabb. The Germantown (TN) product never did start for the Wolverines during his stay in Ann Arbor but he did appear in some games. Jones appeared in 11 games for Michigan in the past three seasons at either cornerback or safety.
Jones came to Michigan as an ATH and was ranked as the No. 311 prospect in the '22 class. The former four-star had six total tackles during his playing time with Michigan. The Tennessee native has decided to stay close to home and commit to Memphis where he is expected to have two years of eligibility remaining.
Jones will head south and re-unite with another Michigan defensive back. Myles Pollard, who also entered the portal after the season came to a close, also committed and signed with Memphis. The Jones and Pollard duo will hope to become a staple on the Memphis defense.
Outside of losing Jones and Pollard, Michigan had already lost Will Johnson, Aamir Hall, Quinten Johnson, Makari Paige, and Wesley Walker to graduation. The maize and blue will look a little different in the secondary when the 2025 season kicks off.
