Another Michigan football CB enters the transfer portal
It's been a few days since a Michigan football player entered the transfer portal, but as the dead period is about over, another Wolverine has entered the portal. According to On3's Pete Nakos, former four-star cornerback Kody Jones has entered his name into the portal and will look for a new home in 2025.
Jones is the second cornerback to enter the portal. He follows 2022 signee Myles Pollard who entered and signed with Memphis.
Jones also was from that outstanding 2022 class that featured Will Johnson, Zeke Berry, and Keon Sabb. The Germantown (TN) product never did start for the Wolverines during his stay in Ann Arbor but he did appear in some games. Jones appeared in 11 games for Michigan in the past three seasons at either cornerback or safety.
Jones came to Michigan as an ATH and was ranked as the No. 311 prospect in the '22 class. The former four-star had six total tackles during his playing time with Michigan. He is expected to have two years of eligibility remaining where he goes.
Barring any big portal entries, Michigan will still get back Jyaire Hill and Zeke Berry next season. The Wolverines also signed Shamari Earls in a loaded recruiting class.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
PFF grades: Michigan player grades, snap counts to know after Wolverines beat Alabama
What the national media is saying about Michigan football after win over Alabama
Social media clowns Alabama, praises Michigan after Wolverines take down Bama
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI | @JerredJohnson7