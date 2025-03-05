Michigan Football: 4 defenders primed for breakout season in 2025
The Michigan Wolverines lost three first-round talents from the defensive side of the ball following the 2024 season, including Will Johnson, Mason Graham, and Kenneth Grant. And while those losses are certainly significant, the Wolverines still have plenty of returning weapons defensively. With veterans like Rod Moore, Zeke Berry, and Derrick Moore back in the mix, the Michigan defense looks like it will pick up right where it left off last season.
Along with the known commodities, there are a number of guys who are expected to have a major jump in their production and become breakout players for the Wolverines in 2025. Here's a closer look.
At 6-0, 200 pounds, Brandyn Hillman is a heat-seeking missile in the secondary. He's been responsible for some of the biggest hits we've seen in the secondary over the last two seasons, and it's a pretty safe bet that his reps on Saturday's will increase significantly this fall. During his sophomore season in 2024, Hillman appeared in 12 games and accounted for 21 tackles, one sack, and two pass breakups.
Jyaire Hill was thrust into a starting role during his sophomore season in 2024, appearing in 12 games and making nine starts in the secondary. He accounted for 35 tackles (5.5 for loss) and one sack, along with nine pass breakups and one interception. Although he struggled in coverage early on, Hill seemed to settle in as the season progressed. Heading into his junior campaign, there's no question that he'll be squarely in the mix for a starting role and could ultimately establish himself as the top corner on the roster.
Entering his fifth season in Ann Arbor, Rayshaun Benny is finally ready to step into a full-time starting role on the defensive line. With Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant now off to the NFL, it will be Benny's job to help fill the void and ensure that Michigan's d-line remains one of the best in the country. Last season, he appeared in 11 games and made two starts up front, accounting for 29 tackles (3.5 for loss) and 1.5 sacks.
Much like Benny, TJ Guy has been putting in the work and waiting for his moment. With Josaiah Stewart off to the NFL, it looks like the EDGE position opposite Derrick Moore will belong to Guy. In 2024, he appeared in all 13 games and made six starts at EDGE, accounting for 32 tackles (7.0 for loss) and 5.5 sacks.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Recruiting: Michigan football lands prediction to land top prospect in Montana
REPORT: Michigan football a 'darkhorse' for nation's top prospect
Michigan Football: 5 freshmen who could provide immediate impact in 2025
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson7