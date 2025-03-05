Wolverine Digest

Michigan Football: 4 defenders primed for breakout season in 2025

Despite significant losses to the NFL, the Michigan defense is once again expected to be one of the best in the country.

Chris Breiler

Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Michigan Wolverines lost three first-round talents from the defensive side of the ball following the 2024 season, including Will Johnson, Mason Graham, and Kenneth Grant. And while those losses are certainly significant, the Wolverines still have plenty of returning weapons defensively. With veterans like Rod Moore, Zeke Berry, and Derrick Moore back in the mix, the Michigan defense looks like it will pick up right where it left off last season.

Along with the known commodities, there are a number of guys who are expected to have a major jump in their production and become breakout players for the Wolverines in 2025. Here's a closer look.

Brandyn Hillman, DB

Michigan Football
Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

At 6-0, 200 pounds, Brandyn Hillman is a heat-seeking missile in the secondary. He's been responsible for some of the biggest hits we've seen in the secondary over the last two seasons, and it's a pretty safe bet that his reps on Saturday's will increase significantly this fall. During his sophomore season in 2024, Hillman appeared in 12 games and accounted for 21 tackles, one sack, and two pass breakups.

Jyaire Hill, CB

Michigan Football
Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK

Jyaire Hill was thrust into a starting role during his sophomore season in 2024, appearing in 12 games and making nine starts in the secondary. He accounted for 35 tackles (5.5 for loss) and one sack, along with nine pass breakups and one interception. Although he struggled in coverage early on, Hill seemed to settle in as the season progressed. Heading into his junior campaign, there's no question that he'll be squarely in the mix for a starting role and could ultimately establish himself as the top corner on the roster.

Rayshaun Benny, DL

Michigan Football
Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Entering his fifth season in Ann Arbor, Rayshaun Benny is finally ready to step into a full-time starting role on the defensive line. With Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant now off to the NFL, it will be Benny's job to help fill the void and ensure that Michigan's d-line remains one of the best in the country. Last season, he appeared in 11 games and made two starts up front, accounting for 29 tackles (3.5 for loss) and 1.5 sacks.

TJ Guy, EDGE

Michigan Football
Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Much like Benny, TJ Guy has been putting in the work and waiting for his moment. With Josaiah Stewart off to the NFL, it looks like the EDGE position opposite Derrick Moore will belong to Guy. In 2024, he appeared in all 13 games and made six starts at EDGE, accounting for 32 tackles (7.0 for loss) and 5.5 sacks.

Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -

More Michigan News:

Recruiting: Michigan football lands prediction to land top prospect in Montana

REPORT: Michigan football a 'darkhorse' for nation's top prospect

Michigan Football: 5 freshmen who could provide immediate impact in 2025

For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:

Published
Chris Breiler
CHRIS BREILER

Christopher Breiler launched Winged Helmet Media and began covering the Michigan Football program in an unofficial capacity in 2017. He then joined Wolverine Digest as part of the FanNation network in 2021 as a contributing writer, where he served as both a writer and a photographer on game days. In 2024, he took over as the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI. His love for Michigan Football brought him into the industry, and his passion for being a content creator has led to some amazing experiences along the way.

Home/Football