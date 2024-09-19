Michigan Football: EA Sports College Football 25 adds 'Stripe Out' to the Big House
I'm not sure if it will look this good in real life, but it certainly looks good as a new feature in EA's College Football 25. On Thursday, the official X account for the University of Michigan football program announced that the 'Stripe Out' in the Big House is now officially part of the video game.
Michigan Stadium will attempt to pull off the first-ever stripe out at the Big House this weekend when No. 11 USC comes to town for a top 20 matchup to kick off conference play. Although we've seen other stadiums pull off a stripe out on a regular basis, there isn't a lot of confidence among Michigan fans that they can execute it in Ann Arbor.
In order to try and make things as easy as possible for fans, Michigan Athletics as designated all odd sections as MAIZE, while all even sections will wear BLUE. Additionally, U-M Athletics put out a seating map to help anyone who may still be confused.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -