Michigan Football Edge defender enters transfer portal
Michigan football has seen some players starting to enter the transfer portal in the past week. The newest member to the list is former three-star Edge rusher, Breeon Ishmail. The Cinicnnati (OH) product announced on Friday that he was entering the portal after spending two seasons in Ann Arbor.
Ismail was ranked as the 1110 overall prospect in the '23 cycle, according to the Composite.
Ishmail didn't see the field at all during his freshman season. But this year, he played in seven games and saw special teams action. He played in a total of 72 snaps throughout the 2024 campaign but did not record a tackle.
The 6-foot-3, 260-pound Edge rusher is likely searching for a new home where he will get a chance to start. Michigan has been deep at Edge the past two seasons and it's hard to see Ishmail moving up the depth chart in 2025 if he stayed in Ann Arbor.
