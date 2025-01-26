Michigan Football: Elite 2026 QB decommits from Florida State, puts Wolverines in Top 6
One of the top quarterback prospects in the country for the 2026 class has put the Michigan Wolverines in his top 6, according to On3. Brady Smigiel, the No. 6 ranked QB in the country, had been committed to Florida State since June. But the offers have continued to roll in for the 6-5, 205 pound prospect out of California, and Smigiel announced he was decommitting from Florida State on Sunday.
After the announcement of his decommitment, Smigiel indicated there are six schools that currently stand out in his recruitment - including South Carolina, Washington, Michigan State, UCLA, Ohio State, and Michigan.
Michigan fans might remember that the Wolverines had another elite QB commitment in the 2026 class in Brady Hart, but Hart ultimately decommitted shortly after Bryce Underwood flipped to Michigan from LSU. Hart went on to reclassify to the 2025 class, enrolling early at Texas A&M. That meant that Michigan had to go back to the drawing board to find its QB in the 2026 class, and it looks like they're still fully intent on bringing in an elite talent.
Obviously, the presence of Underwood will give any potential QB recruit something to think about before committing to Michigan. At this point, it's hard to imagine any scenario where Underwood doesn't establish himself as a three-year starter in Ann Arbor. But as we all know in today's college football, nothing is a guarantee. Along with the ability to play on the biggest stage in college football, there are plenty of other incentives that come with playing football at the University of Michigan. And for Smigiel, it sounds like the opportunity to wear the winged helmet is something he's strongly considering.
Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Report: Michigan football no longer getting visit from a top 2025 target
Five Michigan players in store for a breakout 2025 campaign
Column: 2025 Way-too-early top 25 rankings
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI | @JerredJohnson7