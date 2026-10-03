'Tough Decisions,' Other Important Things Kyle Whittingham Said After Michigan's Loss to Minnesota

Michigan suffered its second loss of the season as the Minnesota Gophers thoroughly handled the Wolverines. The maize and blue drop to 3-2 on the season after Minnesota beat Michigan, 20-14.

The Wolverines gained 180 yards of offense against the Gophers and Michigan was 3-for-10 on third downs. While the Wolverines gained two takeaways, including a Nathaniel Staehling pick-six, Bryce Underwood threw two interceptions and Andrew Marsh muffed a punt.

Following Michigan's loss, here are four important things Kyle Whittingham said.

Making drastic changes?

Whittingham: "Well, we're certainly going to analyze every single possibility. You're right, it's been completely ineffective. Most of the times, not 100% of the time, we still are so far away from where we need to be on that side of the ball. We're going to look at it from all angles, like I said. We've got a week off, not the week off, but a bye week, to try to figure out our problems, because we've got enough problems to occupy our time, I can tell you that."

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Our take: The most inconsistent thing for Michigan is its offense. Which is shocking when considering how effective Utah's offense was last season with Jason Beck as the offensive coordinator. But it's safe to say his offense isn't correlating with the personnel Michigan has right now.

The Wolverines' offense looked a lot like they did in Week 1 against Western Michigan, and by this time, Michigan's offense should be gelling. It's unfortunate because the Wolverines' defense is the real deal, but the ineffectiveness of the offense is holding the team back.

On what his team is

Whittingham: "I'm still trying to figure it out. I've been in this profession for 40-plus years, and this is the biggest challenge I've had. We will get it figured out, I promise you that. I'm not sure what the timeline is, but I promise you we'll get it figured out at some juncture. A lot of answers that we've got to come up with, because we've got so many deficiencies."

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Our take: This isn't a great quote from the head coach. It's nice that he's being honest, but Kyle Whittingham was brought to Michigan to turn the program around and play disciplined football. But this time is far from that and it all starts with the head coach.

Whittingham constantly says that Michigan practices well and he doesn't understand what happens from Monday-through-Friday to Saturday, and if the Wolverines truly do practice that well, there are major concerns in Ann Arbor when it comes to game day. The Big Ten could be too big an animal for this coaching staff, and patience is going to wear thin among the Michigan faithful.

On Jason Beck

Whittingham: "Well, we'll sit down with him, and I'll sit down with the entire offense, and get everybody's input and everybody's perspective. I mean, we're frustrated with Coach Beck and his track record. He was outstanding as an offensive coordinator. So we might have to make some tough decisions here.

"We'll see. But, you know, right now, to this point, through this portion of the season, it's unacceptable. The results are unacceptable right now. I don't have any specifics for you. I'm not pointing fingers. Certainly I'm not pointing fingers at the players. But something's got to be resolved."

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Our take: Utah had the No. 4 scoring offense last season and the Utes had the No. 2 ranked rushing attack under Jason Beck. We can assume that the Big Ten is different compared to Big 12 football — it is — but we also thought that Beck would adjust his scheme to fit Michigan.

So far, that hasn't worked. The Wolverines' offensive line is the same as it was from the last two seasons under Sherrone Moore and a light isn't just going to flip for how they block. Beck has to adjust his playcalling to better suit Michigan.

It appeared like Beck had figured something out with Bryce Underwood, but his second half was terrible. Underwood looked like Week 1 Underwood and he reverted back to his old habits.

What tough decisions are being considered?

Whitingham: "Who the guys are that give us the best chance to win.. Coaches are always being evaluated. Everything's in play. Everything's in play. What you don't want to do is panic. Like I said, we're 3-2. There are a few positive things. But we've got seven games left and we've got this opportunity to right the ship. As much as we can."

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Our take: This is an interesting quote and we do expect some big changes coming out of the bye. We would be shocked to see Michigan bench Bryce Underwood. For anyone who wants to see that will likely be disappointed, but whether there are changes to playcalling or offensive line personnel — there will likely be something that changes.

You can't keep trotting the same players onto the field and perform like this. Kyle Whittingham might be in his first season as the Michigan head coach, but he's coaching for his job. Barring a 4-8 or 5-7 season, he's not going to lose his job after one year, but Whittingham will certainly be on the hot seat moving forward and he needs to find out who his best players are — along with getting Beck in line.

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