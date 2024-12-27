LOOK: Michigan fans get their first look at Bryce Underwood with Michigan
Michigan football fans are getting their first look at prized five-star QB Bryce Underwood as he takes the practice field in Tampa in preparation for the ReliaQuest Bowl. At 6-4, 208 pounds, Underwood's size and athleticism was hard to ignore as he emerged wearing the maize and blue uniform on Friday.
Although he's able to participate in the bowl game practices, Underwood is not able to compete in the game itself. But make no mistake, these are valuable reps for a young QB who is expected to legitimately compete for the QB1 spot during fall camp.
Here are some of his notable high school accomplishments during his time at Belleville, courtesy of MGoBlue.com:
Prep
• Attended Belleville High School (2025) coached by Dejuan Rogers and Calvin Norman
• Four-year starter for the Tigers at quarterback
• Career record of 50-4 with two Division I MHSAA State Championships in 2021, ‘22 and three consecutive appearances (2021-23), reaching the regional final in 2024
• Engineered a 38-game winning streak from week four of his freshman year into the state title game of his junior season; led Belleville to its first-ever undefeated season in 2022
• The Tigers posted a 10-2 record in 2024 after 13-1 records in 2021 and 2023 and a 14-0 mark in 2022
Key Statistics
• Credited with 12,919 all-purpose yards including 11,488 passing yards and 179 total touchdowns (152 passing) during his career as a four-year starter
• In 2024 as a senior, totaled 2,509 passing yards and 32 touchdowns to six interceptions while completing 71.8 percent of his passes; scored six touchdowns rushing with over 600 yards
• Totaled 3,329 passing yards with 44 touchdowns to three interceptions as a junior in 2023, completing 64.9 percent of his pass attempts; also ran for 199 yards and seven touchdowns at 6.6 yards per carry
• In the 2023 Division I MHSAA State Championship Game, totaled over 200 all-purpose yards (39 rushing) with one touchdown
• Threw for 2,762 passing yards with 37 touchdowns as a sophomore in 2022 and rushed for 632 yards with eight touchdowns
• Posted over 300 all-purpose yards (149 rushing) in the 2022 Division I State Championship Game, with two passing touchdowns and another on the ground
• As a freshman starter, totaled 2,888 passing yards with 39 touchdowns to four interceptions and added another six rushing scores
• Accounted for six touchdowns (five passing) and 346 total yards in the 2021 Division I State Championship Game
Honors and Rankings
• Earned a 247Sports Composite ranking of five stars; the No. 1 overall player nationally, the No. 1 quarterback and the No. 1 in the state of Michigan
• Named a five-star prospect by 247Sports; the No. 1 overall player in the nation, the No. 1 quarterback and the No. 1 in the state of Michigan
• Rated as a five-star prospect by ESPN, the No. 1 overall player in the country, the No. 1 player in the midwest region, the No. 1 pocket passing quarterback and the No. 1 in the state of Michigan
• Rivals.com five-star prospect, the No. 2 overall player in the nation, the No. 2 pro-style quarterback in the nation and the No. 1 player in Michigan
• On3.com five-star consensus prospect, the No. 1 player in the nation, the No. 1 quarterback in the nation and the No. 1 player in Michigan
• On3.com five-star prospect, the No. 1 quarterback in the nation and the No. 1 player in Michigan
• Prepstar ranking of five stars, the No. 1 player in the country, the No. 1 quarterback and the No. 1 player in the state of Michigan
• Invited to participate in the 2025 Navy All-American Bowl
• 2023-24 Gatorade National Player of the Year as a junior
• 2023 Michigan High School Player of the Year
• MaxPreps 2022-23 National Sophomore Player of the Year and Player of the Year
• MaxPreps 2021-22 National Freshman Player of the Year
• Michigan Associated Press Division 1-2 Player of the Year (2021)
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI