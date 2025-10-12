Penn State recruits Michigan football should target following James Franklin's firing
Penn State was the preseason No. 2 team this season, and the Nittany Lions were just a few plays away from playing for a national title last season. But after losing three games in a row -- two of which to UCLA and Northwestern -- PSU made the hard decision to fire long-time head coach James Franklin on Sunday.
Penn State is getting hit hard on the recruiting trail with several players de-committing. With the Nittany Lions losing recruits, there are a few Michigan should circle back and check in on. Here are a few recruits the Wolverines should target with Franklin getting fired.
2027 five-star RB Kemon Spell
Spell de-committed from Penn State moments ago and is now available. Spell is a 2027 prospect, and the Wolverines are recruiting the RB position as well as anyone. Michigan has the No. 1 2026 RB, Savion Hiter, committed and the Wolverines should push to land Spell.
The McKeesport (PA) prospect is the No. 8 player in the 2027 cycle and Tony Alford needs to make him a top target. The Wolverines aren't afraid to play two ball carriers and Hiter/Spell could be the next great duo in Ann Arbor. Any top RB should want to play in Michigan's system. If Alford and Michigan push hard enough, Spell -- who is already interested in Michigan -- could end up really considering the Wolverines.
2026 four-star LB Terry Wiggins
Michigan only has one LB committed in the 2026 class -- former SMU commit Markel Dabney. The Wolverines need more LBs in the class and Michigan could make a run at Wiggins. Michigan would have to play catch-up in this recruitment, though. The Wolverines have never offered the Coatesville (PA) prospect, but it's worth checking in on.
The 6-foot-3, 210-pound LB is ranked as the No. 263 prospect in the '26 cycle. Wiggins is a versatile defender who could line at edge or drop back into coverage. Brian Jean-Mary and Wink Martindale could do plenty of things with Wiggins if the Wolverines could get into his recruitment.
2027 S/LB Gabe Jenkins
Jenkins was one of the first players to de-commit from Penn State when Franklin was fired. And like Wiggins, Michigan would have to get into Jenkins' recruitment since the Wolverines haven't been too involved. But with Jenkins being a 2027 prospect, there is time.
The 6-foot, 187-pound defender can play either LB or DB at the next level. Jenkins is ranked as the No. 241 prospect in the 2027 cycle. The Wolverines are going to be eyeing bringing in both LBs and DBs next cycle, so why not start with Jenkins?
2026 three-star CB Jaziel Hart
Michigan was a top player in Hart's recruitment before he committed to Penn State over Michigan. The Wolverines really wanted Hart, who they thought was undervalued by the recruiting sites. Hart hails from Virginia, and the Wolverines have been recruiting the state really well recently.
Hart took an official visit to Ann Arbor back in June and Michigan should circle back to look at Hart. The Wolverines recently lost Dorian Barney, who flipped to Ole Miss, and there is a need for a DB in this cycle. Hart is ranked as the No. 557 recruit in the '26 class.
2026 three-star DL Alexander Haskell
Like Hart, Michigan was a serious contender in Alexander Haskell's recruitment, but the Nittany Lions won. The Wolverines are recruiting the D-line well, but it's possible Julian Walker de-commits and moves on. If that happens, Michigan will want to fill his spot and Haskell is an interesting prospect.
The 6-foot-4, 265-pound prospect can play either edge or inside in college and he fits the mold that Michigan wants. The Wolverines are fairly deep on the line, and molding Haskell for a year or two before he plays would be in the best interest here. Haskell is the No. 628 prospect in the cycle.
More From Michigan On SI:
- Michigan football takes a mighty fall in Week 8 AP Top 25 Poll following loss to USC
- PFF grades, snap counts following Michigan football's loss to USC
- Takeaways: Michigan football's strength turns to weakness in loss to USC
- Social media reacts, questions Sherrone Moore after Michigan football falls to USC