Michigan Football: Former Ohio State commit set to visit Wolverines
Former Ohio State commit and 4-star EDGE rusher Zahir Mathis is lining up visits with Florida State, Michigan, and UCLA next month after the dead period ends. After being committed to the Buckeyes for almost a year, Mathis decommitted in November. Rather than continue the recruiting process, Mathis withdrew, waiting until January to set up visits and begin the process anew.
"I'd say it's definitely about playing time and getting on the field. NIL, it plays a part but that's not really my main goal. I definitely could tell you that it's all about the love and connection with the coaches. That's not me counting out my decommitment from Ohio State. It's still all love with coach Larry Johnson. ...But it's just about me opening my recruitment. I'm still open to Ohio State but it's about the love, respect, and playing time."- Zahir Mathis
Michigan defensive line coach Lou Esposito has been the primary recruiter for Mathis. Mathis says he has made a strong connection with Esposito and the Wolverines since his decommitment. He likes the plan for him coming off the edge and has connected with the other recruits Michigan has lined up for 2025. If Mathis were to commit to joining the Wolverines 2025 class, it would bump the group up to #6 overall. Gaining a blue-chip edge rusher is always a win but stealing one that had been committed to Ohio State for so long is a win on a whole other level.
