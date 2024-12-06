Michigan Football: Four-star signee slams Clemson after signing with the Wolverines
It came down to the final days, but Michigan finally got its man when four-star safety Jordan Young switched his commitment from Clemson to Michigan. Young committed to the Wolverines on Dec. 1 and then signed with the Wolverines on Early Signing Day. Michigan made Young's final three along with NC State and Clemson, but Young initially felt like he was supposed to play for Dabo Swinney and the Tigers.
But what made Young get a change of heart days before signing? According to Young himself, he wasn't happy with Clemson's recruiting class and he loved what the Wolverines were building in Ann Arbor. Plus, he has a great relationship with secondary coach LaMar Morgan.
"The recruiting class wasn't that good at Clemson," Young told a reporter. "I was the only DB at the time, so I didn't really see a bright future with that. Michigan was hitting up in the recruiting class, getting many guys that could help me and I can help them as well. I think Coach [LaMar] Morgan is a great developer and we've got a great relationship there so I felt like Michigan was that missing piece so I just put it all together."
Young will likely play at safety or nickel for the Wolverines during his Michigan career. He is ranked as the 150th-best player by the Composite in the '25 cycle. He hails out of Monroe (NC).
According to 247Sports' team rankings, Michigan is sitting at No. 7 and Clemson is at No. 26 with 15 commitments in the 2025 class. The Tigers have one three-star defensive back in the fold as of this writing.
