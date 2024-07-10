Michigan Football Has The No. 1 Rated Player In New College Football 25 Video Game
EA Sports released the top 100 players in the highly anticipated College Football 25 video game that's set to release on July 19. The Wolverines have five players who are ranked inside the 100 and two players who are in the top 10. But the caveat of it all, Michigan has the No. 1 player in the game -- Will Johnson.
Johnson is rated a 96 overall in the game and is tied with both Oklahoma State RB Ollie Gordon and LSU LT Will Campbell who are both 96 overalls.
Johnson is entering his junior season and is already rated as the No. 1 player which is saying a ton. He would've been a probable first-round selection last year in the 2024 NFL Draft if he were eligible to enter. But to the delight of Michigan fans, Johnson is back for another season in hopes of helping the Wolverines win another Big Ten title and make it back to the College Football Playoff. Johnson was dominant last season after becoming an All-American and shutting down both Marvin Harrison Jr. and Rome Odunze when facing Ohio State and Washington.
Other Wolverines' ratings:
Kenneth Grant checked in as the 55th-ranked player in the video game with a 91 overall.
Cover athlete Donovan Edwards came in as the 49th-ranked player in the game with a 91 overall as well. Edwards also boasts a 91-speed rating with 96 acceleration.
Michigan tight end Colston Loveland is seen as the 33rd-ranked player in the game with a 92 overall rating by EA Sports.
Getting inside of the top 10 -- Michigan DT Mason Graham is the No. 8 player in the game with a 95 overall.
Georgia (Tate Ratledge and Malaki Starks) and Ohio State (Quinshon Judkins and Caleb Downs) are the only two teams to join Michigan as having players ranked in the top 10.
