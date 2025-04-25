Michigan to Miami: Wolverine Kenneth Grant reacts to his 13th overall selection by the Dolphins
The Michigan Wolverines continue their hot streak in the first round of the NFL Draft. The Michigan program now has three picks in the first 13 as defensive tackle Kenneth Grant has been selected by the Miami Dolphins. Grant was not mocked this high by many analysts, so the pick was somewhat a surprise.
"I'm a three-down player for sure. I can rush the passer with my strength and a little bit of finesse in there. Most guys think I'm just a run stopper, but I'm super athletic and can rush the passer. Just being able to move sideline to sideline."- Miami Dolphin draft pick Kenneth Grant
Grant is one of the most athletic big men in the 2025 NFL Draft and the Dolphins decided that he was worth utilizing their 13th pick. Grant has speed for his size and an unforgiving bull rush that he utilized at Michigan to dominate opposing offensive lines. Grant has probably not even fully realized his potential and it looks like the Dolphins may have landed one of the most intriguing players in the 2025 draft.
