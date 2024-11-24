Michigan Football: Key stats, milestones from dominant win over Northwestern
The Michigan Wolverines put together their most dominant performance of the 2024 season on Saturday, defeating Northwestern by a score of 50-6. Senior QB Davis Warren finished the evening completing 26-of-35 attempts for 195 yards and one touchdown, while Tyler Morris led all receivers with seven receptions for 64 yards. Veteran Kalel Mullings carried the Wolverines on the ground, rushing for 92 yards and three touchdowns on 12 attempts.
Defensively, the Wolverines prevented the Wildcats from reaching the endzone. Michigan held held Northwestern to 127 total yards, including just 10 yards rushing for the entire game. The defense was also stellar on third down, holding the Wildcats to just 5/14 on third down conversions.
It was an impressive performance from start to finish, leading to some noteworthy stats and milestones. Here's a closer look, courtesy of MGoBlue.com:
Postgame Notes
• Michigan scored a season-high 50 points in Saturday's game. They scored points on eight of ten offensive drives (six touchdowns, two field goals), including five consecutive scores in the second half.
• The offense had 25 total first downs, the most this season (previously 20 vs. Illinois).
• Michigan threw the ball 24 times in the first half. Entering the game, the Wolverines averaged 24.2 pass attempts per game.
• Kalel Mullings scored his 9th, 10th, and 11th rushing touchdowns of the season, marking the fifth multi-touchdown game of his career and his first-ever three-touchdown game. It is the first time a Michigan player has scored three or more touchdowns since running back Blake Corum vs. Purdue (three, 2023).
• With his first reception of the game, Colston Loveland set a new record for single-season catches by a Michigan tight end (54), breaking a tie with previous record-holder Bennie Joppru (53 catches, 2002). With three catches today, the record is now at 56.
• With 22 receiving yards and one touchdown today, Loveland moved into a tie for second with Jake Butt in career receiving touchdowns by a tight end with 11.
• Wide receiver Tyler Morris led the receiving room and recorded a career-high seven receptions for 64 yards.
• Running back Donovan Edwards, with four receptions in Saturday's game, moved into third all-time in receptions for a Michigan running back with 84 career receptions after surpassing B.J. Askew (83, 1999-02).
• Edwards punched in a 20-yard touchdown to extend Michigan's lead in the fourth quarter. It is his third rushing touchdown this season and 19th of his career.
• Running back Jordan Marshall took his first career rushing attempt for eight yards, finishing with seven carries for 17 yards on the day. He returned a 63-yard kickoff to set up a touchdown drive in the fourth quarter.
• After Marshall's kick return, running back Tavierre Dunlap took his first carry this season for a 20-yard rushing touchdown, the first of his career.
• In the first half, the Michigan defense held Northwestern to 84 total yards and one-for-six on third-down conversions. That marked the fewest yards allowed by the Wolverines in the first half this season.
• Northwestern's 43 second-half yards marked the second consecutive game that Michigan has held an opposing offense to under 50 yards in the second half (18 vs. Indiana).
