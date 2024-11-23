Social media reacts to Michigan crushing Northwestern, becoming bowl-eligible
Michigan finally played a complete game and it took just 11 games to do so. The Wolverines quickly got things started after Aamir Hall intercepted Northwestern's Jack Lausch and the Wolverines went down the field for a score. The Michigan defense continued to suffocate the 'Cats offense and Michigan never looked back.
The maize and blue ran the ball down Northwestern's throats and Davis Warren looked sharp for the most part -- outside of a throw to Colston Loveland in double coverage that was picked off. Warren got Tyler Morris involved quite a bit on the evening, catching seven passes for 64 yards. Star tight end, Loveland, caught for a score, but never returned to game action after the halftime break.
Following Michigan's 50-6 win over Northwestern, there was plenty of buzz surrounding the Wolverines' win over the 'Cats. Here are some of the best reactions to the win, and with Ohio State looming next week.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Takeaways: Michigan wipes the floor with Northwestern, becomes bowl-eligible
REPORT: Michigan had to fix a 'fractured relationship' with Bryce Underwood left by Jim Harbaugh
WATCH: Bryce Underwood launches 'Hometown Hero' Michigan commitment video