Two more Wolverines land on preseason watchlists for national awards
Michigan football has been well-represented on preseason watchlists for national awards over the past two weeks, and two more Wolverines joined in on Thursday.
The Paul Hornung Award, given annually to the most versatile player in college football, has included U-M sophomore wide receiver Semaj Morgan on it's preseason watchlist. Additionally, the Allstate Wuerffel Trophy, given annually to the FBS player who best combines exemplary community service with leadership achievement on and off the field, has Michigan quarterback Davis Warren on its watchlist.
Morgan carved out a role on Michigan's national championship-winning team a season ago as a slot receiver and punt/kick returner on special teams. Appearing in all 15 games for the Wolverines, the West Bloomfield (Mich.) native recorded 204 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns on 22 receptions. Morgan added 67 rushing yards and two rushing touchdown on just four carries. As a returner, the then-freshman had 186 kick return yards on 12 attempts (15.5 avg.) and 101 punt return yards on three attempts (33.7 avg.). Morgan's role is only expected to increase in his sophomore season in 2024.
Warren, meanwhile, has gone from former walk-on to competing for the Wolverines' starting quarterback job in 2024. The redshirt junior flashed his potential during the 2022 and 2024 spring games, but hasn't gotten many game reps under his belt through his first three seasons. Appearing in nine games, Warren has completed 5-of-14 pass attempts for 89 passing yards with an interception. He's added 26 rushing yards on five attempts.
Since its inaugural season in 2010, Michigan has had just one recipient of the Paul Hornung Award — Jabrill Peppers won it in 2016. The Wolverines have not had a player win the Wuerrful Trophy since its inauguration in 2005.
