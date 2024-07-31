Michigan football special teams player on major preseason list
When you think of football you typically think about the quarterback, the running back, speedy receivers, or if you're old school -- intimidating defenders. You hardly ever think about kickers or punters, let alone someone like a long snapper. But fans don't realize just how important it is to have a good long snapper.
Michigan has had elite special teams for the past three seasons. The kicking unit has been great and the punt unit has been just as good. One thing in common with both? Long snapper William Wagner. Some fans may not even know who Wagner is, but he is a huge part of what the Wolverines do as a special teams unit.
He was recently placed on the Patrick Mannelly Award Watch List. There were 30 long snappers on the preseason watch list and the award is handed out to the nation's best long snapper.
The award was created back in 2019 by former NFL long snapper, Patrick Mannelly. Mannelly, widely known as the best long snapper in the modern NFL era, was a four-year starter at long snapper and two year starter at offensive line at Duke University before being drafted by the Chicago Bears in the sixth round of the 1998 NFL Draft. Mannelly is the Bears' career leader in games played at 245, the longest-tenured Chicago Bear after playing 16 seasons, and a recipient of the Ed Block Courage Award.
Here are some tidbits about Wagner via MGoBlue:
• Big Ten Distinguished Scholar (2024)
• Two-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree (2021, '22)
• Four-time letterman (2020-21-22-23)
• Has appeared in 37 games as the team's long snapper
