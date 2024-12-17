BREAKING: Michigan football lands two defenders from transfer portal

BREAKING: Arkansas transfer DBs Tevis & TJ Metcalf have Committed to Michigan, they tell @on3sports



TJ totaled 71 Tackles, 3 INT, 10 PBU, & 1 FF/FR in his time with Arkansas (2 years of eligibility left)



Tevis is a 2024 CB with 3 years of eligibility https://t.co/RlUbB6Fk7q pic.twitter.com/fgvjcGZUOB