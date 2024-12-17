BREAKING: Michigan football lands two defenders from transfer portal
The Wolverines added a pair of defensive backs out of the portal on Monday night, as Tevis and TJ Metcalf committed to Michigan. TJ was with Arkansas for two seasons and accounted for 71 tackles, 3 interceptions, 10 PBUs and 1 forced fumble during his time with the Razorbacks (2 years of eligibility remaining). Tevis saw limited action for the Razorbacks in 2024 as a true freshman, but did contribute on special teams and defense throughout the season.
Here's a closer look at each:
TJ Metcalf (3-Star)
2024 (SOPHOMORE):
Tallied six total tackles during a loss at Missouri (Nov. 30) … Collected four stops in addition to a tackle for loss and two pass breakups during a win over Louisiana Tech (Nov. 24) … Registered two tackles and a pass breakup against Texas (Nov. 16) … Tallied six tackles and a pass breakup vs. Ole Miss (Nov. 2) … Started and recorded two tackles in addition to a fumble recovery and interception during a 58-25 win at Mississippi State (Oct. 26) … Registered a tackle in a loss to LSU (Oct. 19) … Collected seven stops in a win over No. 4 Tennessee (Oct. 5) … Registered three tackles and a pass breakup against Texas A&M (Sept. 28) … Had a career day in the Razorbacks’ 24-14 win at Auburn, played a role in four of the Hogs’ five takeaways with two interceptions, a forced fumble and a pass breakup that led to Doneiko Slaughter’s interception (Sept. 21) … Became the first Arkansas defender with at least two interceptions, two pass breakups and one forced fumble in a game since defensive back Kenoy Kennedy accomplished the feat against South Carolina in 1999 (Sept. 21) … Registered seven tackles against UAB and recorded his first career interception by picking off UAB quarterback Jacob Zeno with just 54 seconds left in the contest (Sept. 14) … Recorded a career-high 12 tackles at Oklahoma State (Sept. 7), nearly matching his 2023 season total of 15 … Started at defensive back and registered two tackles during a season-opening win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff (Aug. 29).
2023 (FRESHMAN):
Played in all 12 games as a true freshman, seeing time on special teams and in the secondary … Recovered one fumble and logged 15 total tackles for the season … Made four tackles and recovered a fumble in his collegiate debut in win over Western Carolina (Sept. 2) … Tallied a lone stop vs. BYU (Sept. 16) … Recorded two tackles at Alabama (Oct. 14) … Logged three stops in win at Florida (Nov. 4) … Posted a career-high five tackles vs. Auburn (Nov. 11).
Tevis Metcalf (3-Star)
2024 (FRESHMAN):
Played on special teams and recorded first career tackle during a loss at Missouri (Nov. 30) … Saw action on special teams in a win over Louisiana Tech (Nov. 23) … Played on special teams in a loss to Texas (Nov. 16) … Saw action on special teams vs. Ole Miss (Nov. 2) … Played in a win at Mississippi State (Oct. 26) … Appeared on special teams in a loss to LSU (Oct. 19) … Saw action in a win over No. 4 Tennessee (Oct. 5) … Played on special teams unit in loss vs. Texas A&M (Sept. 28) … Saw action in a win at Auburn (Sept. 21) … Played in a win over UAB (Sept. 14) … Saw action at Oklahoma State (Sept. 7) and in a season-opening win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff (Aug. 29).
