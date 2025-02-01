Michigan football legend Charles Woodson one of just 4 players to achieve incredible feat
Michigan fans are well aware of the greatness that is attached to Charles Woodson. Widely regarded as the greatest player in Michigan football history, Woodson's career in Ann Arbor set the standard for anyone who chooses to wear the No. 2 in the maize and blue. But as well all know, his stellar play didn't end at the colligate level. Woodson would go on to become one of the NFL's most decorated defenders, as evidenced by being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame back in 2018.
And while the Hall of Fame is certainly an exclusive group, there's another group that Woodson currently belongs to that is even more exclusive. In fact, only four players currently belong to this incredibly exclusive group. Woodson is one of four players to have won the Heisman trophy, a college football National Championship, and a Super Bowl. Woodson is joined by Tony Dorsett, Reggie Bush, and Marcus Allen.
Via MGoBlue.com:
Charles Woodson remains the only primarily defensive player to win a Heisman Trophy, capturing the prestigious award in 1997, the same year he led Michigan to a national championship. He was a two-time first team All-American, two-time Chevrolet Defensive Player of the Year, three-time All-Big Ten, 1997 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and 1995 Big Ten Rookie of the Year. He also earned the Walter Camp Award, Bronko Nagurski Trophy, Chuck Bednarik Award and Jim Thorpe Award in 1997. He finished his career with 18 interceptions. He was drafted No. 4 overall in the 1998 NFL Draft and played 18 seasons in the NFL. He won a Super Bowl with the Green Bay Packers in 2010, was a nine-time Pro Bowl selection, eight-time All-Pro, 2009 NFL Defensive Player of the Year and 1998 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.
