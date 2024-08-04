Michigan Football: Colston Loveland won't let off-season noise distract him
The 2024 Michigan Football squad currently features three guys who are projected to be first-round selections in the 2025 NFL Draft. One of those first-round projections is junior tight end, Colston Loveland. He's widely recognized as the top tight end in all of college football heading into this season, and he's heard some of the off-season hype surrounding his name. Although Loveland says its an honor that people think so highly of him and what he's capable of, the reality is that he tries to block it out as much as possible.
"Yeah, I've seen some stuff on it," Loveland said. "It's an honor, but I feel like I've got a long ways to go. Having it all peak. In all aspects of my game I feel like I can grow, which is exciting. It's cool to see that, but really I don't listen to all of that. I've got a lot to prove to myself with this team. I'm just focused on what we've got going right now, what we've got going today with camp.
"It's just kind of what we do at Michigan. We block out all the noise, good or bad. It's preseason, so I haven't done anything yet. Like I look at it as, it means nothing to me because we haven't done it. So just being surrounded by like-minded individuals every day, we're all on the same page. None of it matters until we go out there and do it."
Loveland was one of the most productive targets through the air during Michigan's National Championship run in 2023. He finished No. 3 on the team in receptions (45), No. 2 in receiving yards (649), and No. 2 in touchdown receptions (4). For his efforts, Loveland received All-Big Ten honors (first team, coaches; second team, media).
Given the fact that he's the only returning starter on offense from the 2023 season, there's no question that Loveland will play a major role in Michigan's success on that side of the ball in 2024. But the junior tight end says there's also a lot of younger weapons who have been waiting for their opportunity, and that he's excited to see them get their shot this season.
"The reason we're going to have success is, first off, the coaching staff," Loveland said. "We've got full trust in those guys that they're going to put us in the best position to succeed. Really smart coaches - detailed, precise. And then we've got some weapons on offense. A lot of young guys, a lot of guys that haven't really broke the scene...haven't gotten the opportunity to break the scene. So I'm excited to see it. There's going to be a lot of names coming up out of nowhere."
The Wolverines kick off the season on Aug. 31 against Fresno State for a primetime matchup in the Big House, 7:30 pm ET on NBC.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Fall preview: Michigan football key position battles to watch, predicting winners
Michigan Football: Preseason grades for each position group
Michigan's Tony Alford: Leaving OSU, joining Sherrone Moore 'was a no-brainer'