Michigan RB Donovan Edwards lands on the Maxwell Watch List
Michigan senior running back Donovan Edwards landed on the Maxwell Award Watch List on Monday afternoon. The award goes to the best college football player and Edwards was the lone Wolverine to make the list. The award typically goes to a quarterback, running back, or wide receiver which explains why players such as Mason Graham or Will Johnson didn't make the watch list.
Michigan has had two Maxwell Award winners in program history. The last Wolverine to win the award was wide receiver Desmond Howard back in 1991. Tom Harmon was the first Michigan player to earn the award back in 1940.
There are a total of 80 players who made the watch list. The full list consists of 80 players with Miami and Ohio State leading the way with 3 candidates each and an additional 15 schools having two players represented. The ACC boasts 20 candidates followed by the SEC (15), Big12 (15) and Big10 (12).
Here are some of Edwards' accolades as a Wolverine, via MGoBlue:
• Three-time letterman (2021-22-23)
• Big Ten Griffin-Grange Championship Game MVP (2022)
• Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week (Nov. 28, 2022)
• Shared team Offensive Rookie of the Year honors (2021)
• First player with multiple 40-plus-yard TDs in the CFP National Championship Game (2024)
• Part of the first backfield duo in CFP National Championship Game history to rush for 100-plus yards (Blake Corum, 2024)
• Has appeared in 38 games with four starts at running back
