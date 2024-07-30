Michigan Football lands two on preseason Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watchlist
Michigan football brings back a lot of talent on defense in 2024, and a pair of returning starters for the Wolverines were included on the preseason watchlist for college football's National Defensive Player of the Year.
On Tuesday, the Football Writer's Association of America (FWAA) released the 2024 Bronko Nagurski Award watchlist of 75 players nationwide, including Michigan cornerback Will Johnson and defensive tackle Mason Graham. Since the FWAA began giving out the award in 1993, the Wolverines have had only one winner, the legendary Charles Woodson.
In 26 career games (16 starts) at Michigan, Johnson has totaled 54 tackles, including three for loss, seven interceptions, one returned for a touchdown and 14 pass breakups. In 2023, Johnson was a first team All-American and All-Big Ten selection, and also was the Defensive MVP of the National Championship Game.
Meanwhile, Graham has posted 62 tackles, including 10 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks, in his first two seasons with the Wolverines. The rising junior has added two pass breakups, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. Last season, Graham was a second team All-American selection, a first team All-Big Ten selection by the conference's coaches and a third team selection from the media, and was also the Defensive MVP in the 2024 Rose Bowl Game.
The FWAA has chosen a National Defensive Player of the Year since 1993. In 1995, the FWAA named the award in honor of the legendary two-way player from the University of Minnesota. Nagurski dominated college football, then became a star for professional football’s Chicago Bears in the 1930s. Bronislaw "Bronko" Nagurski is a charter member of both the College Football and Pro Football Halls of Fame. The full watchlist can be viewed here.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan RB Donovan Edwards lands on the Maxwell Watch List
Michigan DTs Mason Graham, Kenneth Grant appear on Outland Trophy Watch List
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI