Michigan Football: It looks like the Wolverines have a new No. 1 WR
There are certain numbers that carry a ton of weight at the University of Michigan. Whether it's No. 2, No. 21, or No. 98, those numbers carry a special significance in Ann Arbor that the fans are well aware of. But there's another number that traditionally carries a lot of significance at the wide receiver position - the No. 1.
Legendary wide receivers like Anthony Carter, Braylon Edwards, Derrick Alexander, and even Roman Wilson have all worn the famed No. 1 jersey over the years. And although there's still some question about whether or not that jersey number still carries the same significance it once did in Ann Arbor, it's always noteworthy when a guy decides to wear it.
Heading into the 2025 season, it appears that the new No. 1 WR has been revealed - Donaven McCulley.
On Friday, McCulley shared a photo to his Instagram account where he can be seen wearing the famed No. 1 jersey. It's hard to say if this is a recent photo or if it signals a change from No. 13 to No. 1, but it certainly appears that he'll be wearing the new number this fall.
The former Indiana wideout has received a ton of praise since transferring to Michigan. McCulley provides a much needed veteran presence in the wide receiver room, and the staff has described him as a guy who is leading the pack. At 6-5, 200 pounds, McCulley also provides the type of size and athleticism at the position that Michigan hasn't had in quite some time.
There's no question that McCulley is going to be part of the starting rotation in Ann Arbor this fall, and a switch to the No. 1 jersey would only reinforce everything we've heard about him this spring.
