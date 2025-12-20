Michigan OC Chip Lindsey is reportedly a 'leading candidate' for an SEC school

As Michigan continues to search for its next head coach, assistant coaches and players are left in limbo. Whoever is hired to come in and take over the program they are going to want to bring in some -- if not all -- of their staff with them. That will leave some current Wolverine coaches left looking for jobs.

One of them appears to be on the move. According to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz, Michigan offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey is a leading candidate to leave for Missouri in the same role.

That tells you a few things. Clearly, Lindsey doesn't seem himself in Ann Arbor anymore and isn't going to wait for the new head coach. Also, if Eli Drinkwitz is looking to bring Lindsey to Missouri, that would mean he isn't coming to Ann Arbor as Michigan's new head coach.

Michigan will be looking for yet another OC

If Lindsey does leave Michigan, the Wolverines will be looking for a new offensive coordinator in four years. Sherrone Moore was the OC in 2023, Kirk Campbell filled the role for one season before Moore fired him, and then Lindsey was hired in 2025.

Before coming to Michigan, Lindsey was the OC at both UCF and North Carolina. He coached Drake Maye and RB Omarion Hampton with the Tar Heels and had one of the most explosive offenses in college football.

Fans were excited for Lindsey to come to Ann Arbor, but his offense never fully came to fruition in 2025 with five-star QB Bryce Underwood. Some wondered if Lindsey ever had a fair shake with Moore as the head coach -- how much did he dictate the offense?

There was a clear difference in Michigan's offense when Biff Poggi served as the interim head coach during Moore's suspension. Even with a small chance that Poggi was promoted as the new head coach, Lindsey likely won't be around to coach in 2026.