NEW: Michigan football loses starting offensive lineman to injury vs. Indiana
Michigan football has suffered through injury trouble throughout the season, and another starter went down early in today's game at Indiana.
On the Wolverines' first possession, starting right guard Giovanni El-Hadi left the game with an injury after getting rolled up on at the end of a run play. The redshirt junior was attended to by Michigan's athletic training staff and head coach Sherrone Moore on the field, before being escorted to the sideline injury tent. CBS Sports sideline reporter Jenny Dell reported that El-Hadi is questionable to return to the game.
In addition to its starting right guard, the Wolverines have also seen wide receiver C.J. Charleston exit the game on a cart after suffering an injury on a Michigan punt. Dell reports that Charleston's injury occurred in his right foot and/or ankle, and he's has been taken for X-rays in the tunnel at Memorial Stadium. Dell says Charleston will not return in today's game.
At the time of this report, Michigan trails No. 8 Indiana, 7-3, at the end of the first quarter.
