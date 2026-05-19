'He's a Guy': Lugard Edokpayi Hypes Up Surprising Michigan D-Lineman As Spring Standout
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Heading into spring ball, there were a few areas of concern on Michigan's defense. We knew the secondary was going to be good with the additions of Smith Snowden and Chris Bracy to go along with returning starters Jyaire Hill and Zeke Berry — hopefully a healthy Rod Moore.
But the linebacker position appeared to be thin and there wasn't much known about the depth along the defensive line. However, after the spring game, head coach Kyle Whittingham said, once again, that the defensive line was going to be a strength for the Wolverines this season and said he was happy with the depth.
And there might be another player emerging as depth.
Appearing on 'The Team' with Chase Herbstreit, presented by Champ Media, edge rusher Lugard Edokpayi said defensive lineman Bobby Kanka is someone who has come on strong and mentioned his spring game performance.
"I'd say there's a lot of guys — just that are eye-openers or just standing out this spring, for sure," said Edokpayi. "Just a lot of incoming freshmen, you know. I'd say everybody in my class and, like, the class below me, there's high expectations all around. So it's kind of hard to just say some certain names I could give out.
"But, I mean, in terms of the spring game, just guys, like, making plays. I'd shout out Bobby Kanka. He had a great standout game, and that goal line stop was — It was impressive. Yeah, so he's a guy."
How does Kanka fit in?
The Howell (Michigan) native took a redshirt season last year and will enter Year 2 in Ann Arbor as a redshirt freshman. He stands at 6'4", 305-pounds and hopes to find a path at playing time.
But the Wolverines have several young defensive linemen looking to make a mark in 2026. Enow Etta, Trey Pierce, and Utah transfer Jonah Lea'ea are going to be the top three interior linemen. Then both Travis Moten and Deyvid Palepale are expected to be the No. 4 and No. 5 guys on the line.
Kanka has a chance to slide in right behind those two, or even work his way up. It's a very raw group, and a group that doesn't have much experience. Add in incoming freshmen Titan Davis and Alister Vallejo, and you have a bag full of four-star prospects, but who is going to work to emerge?
Michigan will come back on June 1 for summer conditioning and we will start finding out which players have really elevated their game.
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Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI during the 2025 football season. Trent also serves as the Publisher of Baylor Bears on SI. His other bylines have appeared on Maryland on SI, Wisconsin on SI, and across the USA TODAY Sports network. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.Follow @trentknoop