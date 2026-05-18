Michigan Looks to 'Establish the Tone' and Get Back to 2023-Level Defense

Michigan's defense was good under former defensive coordinator Wink Martindale, but there were times when that defense was exposed. While the Wolverines remained a top-25 defense in the two seasons under Martindale, it wasn't the same as the 2023 season with Jesse Minter at the helm.

Granted, Michigan had some elite players like Mason Graham, Will Johnson, Mike Sainristil, and Junior Colson, among others, but the system was sound and the Wolverines were consistent in their craft.

Once Kyle Whittingham took over as Michigan's new head coach — a defensive-minded coach already — he made the move to bring over Jay Hill as the his new defensive coordinator. For Hill, he wants to get back to that 2023 form.

Speaking to Chase Herbstreit on 'The Team' presented by Champ Media, Michigan edge rusher Lugard Edokpayi said Hill showed the team stats and talked to them about getting back to that form.

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"I think they adapted really good," Edokpayi said. "I feel like in terms of culture, they adapted, but they also brought their own culture in. So, you know, what they felt like Michigan should be about, just reestablishing that dominant aspect of Michigan, in terms of just thinking back to — even Jay Hill, defense coordinator.

"That very first meeting he had, it was kind of like, he just wanted to set the tone. Championship year defense. He just showed us some statistics from that year, and he was like, we got to get back to this if we want to be where we need to be. So just on the defensive side of the ball, just establishing the tone.

"The coaches came in and they did a great job with that. And the head man, Coach Whitt, he's done a great job since he's been in the building of just setting the tone, being consistent and just his connections with the players."

Edokpayi found Michigan a good fit and looked toward other UM greats

For Edokpayi, he is officially an upperclassman, entering his junior season. The 6'7". 250-pound edge rusher is expected to carve out a rotational role this season, using his big frame to attack the quarterback. The Maryland prospect said he blossomed late in his high school career, and when Michigan came calling late in the process, he knew he had to take it.

Appearing in just one game on defense in the two seasons he has been in Ann Arbor, Edokpayi said he has learned a lot from some of the great edge rushers to walk the halls of Schembechler. The first player Edokpayi looked toward was former All-American Aidan Hutchinson, who has a similar stature.

Outside of Hutchinson, Edokpayi said he has learned and modeled his game after the likes of Josaiah Stewart, TJ Guy, and Derrick Moore.

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"I mean, coming in, just I say back to that high school mindset, it was like Michigan is a perfect spot," said Edokpayi. "A guy I was looking up to a lot was just Aidan Hutchinson, in terms of same stature, you know, we're both 6'7", and it was like, okay, like, this is what he's done in his time here. Let's see what I can do. He set the blueprint.

"And then just coming here, you know, being where my feet were, getting my feet wet a little bit, just older guys in the room like Josaiah Stewart, TJ Guy, Derrick Moore, guys like that, that they set the tone and it was just up to younger guys to watch that and just replicate what they do. That'll push your game along and along."

Edokpayi won't start this season for Michigan, but after redshirting his freshman season, he is looking toward making a bigger role heading into his third year on the team. He will play behind John Henry Daley and Cameron Brandt, looking to come in as a pass-rushing specialist.