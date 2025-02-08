Michigan makes top 10 for high potential 2026 recruit
Coach Sherrone Moore recently wrapped up his first recruiting class as the head football coach at Michigan, and he did not disappoint. Moore's aggressive approach on the recruiting trail helped land several high-profile players, including the number one overall recruit in the country, two top 20 offensive linemen, multiple top defensive players, and 11 top 200 composite rated recruits. This class highlighted Moore’s ability to identify and target players who would be a perfect fit for the Wolverines' system. His relentless pursuit of talent was paired with his genuine enthusiasm for Michigan, creating an ideal combination for the program’s future success.
In addition to Moore’s efforts, General Manager Sean Magee played an integral role in the Wolverines' recruiting success. Together, Moore and Magee traveled across the nation, forming lasting relationships with recruits and selling the program’s vision. The coaching staff’s dynamic energy and commitment to Michigan football created a powerful recruiting pitch that resonated with many top-tier athletes.
That same drive and determination are now evident in the 2026 class. The Wolverines have made a significant impact, making it onto several top schools lists for players from across the country. Recently, Michigan added another high-profile recruit to their list of potential targets: Paris Melvin, Jr. Melvin, who is ranked as a top 150 athlete by 247Sports, released his top 10 schools, with Michigan firmly in the running. Known for his speed and versatility, Melvin has the ability to play multiple positions at the next level, which has garnered attention from a variety of top programs. It is widely believed that Mevin would prefer to play wide receiver in college, and a young man with his speed playing slot would be a nightmare in the open field.
While it will be a challenge to pry Melvin away from his home state of Texas, making his initial top 10 is a promising sign for Coach Moore and his staff. The recruiting momentum continues to build, and Michigan’s 2026 class looks like it could be just as strong as the one Moore recently wrapped up. The Wolverines are clearly positioned to compete for the nation’s top talent for years to come.
