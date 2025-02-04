Recruiting News: Michigan football commit rises up recruiting ranks
Michigan football has just two commitments in the 2026 recruiting cycle: four-star cornerback Brody Jennings and wide receiver Jaylen Pile. According to Rivals, Pile is a four-star, but he is a Composite three-star recruit out of Dallas (TX) Parish Episcopal. While the Composite hasn't caught up to Pile's potential, one recruiting service is high on the 6-foot-1 playmaker.
Rivals updated its 2026 recruiting rankings and Pile was one of the players who saw a big rise in the rankings. In early March of 2024, Pile wasn't ranked before Rivals bumped him up to the 250th-ranked player in the cycle. Now, Pile is considered the 197th-ranked player in his class, per Rivals.
Pile committed to Michigan back on Oct. 16 and he chose the Wolverines over schools like Auburn, Florida State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, and Virginia Tech, among plenty of others.
The son of Willie Pile, a former NFL safety, told Michigan Wolverines On SI back in November that he can play either the slot or the outside, along with bringing something unique to the position.
"There are few WRs that play a similar style but I like to think I bring something unique to the WR position," Pile says about his game. "I can play in the slot as well as win outside vs. the press. Kind of like Ja’Marr Chase & Stefon Diggs with Devante Adams releases. My WR trainer, Margin Hooks, is always adding tools to my bag."
Pittsburgh, along with other programs, have recently offered Pile, but it appears he is a Michigan lock and will continue to recruit for the Wolverines in the '26 cycle.
