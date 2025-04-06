Michigan Football: Mason Graham is slated to visit two teams with high NFL draft picks
Michigan football defensive tackle Mason Graham is expected to become one of the top players off the board later this month. Graham has been described as one of the safer picks in the 2025 NFL Draft and someone you could build your defensive line around. While some mock drafts have had Graham slipping to the early teens, his reported visits make you believe he's going to be a borderline top-five draft pick.
According to Adam Schefter, Graham will visit the Cleveland Browns on Monday and then head west to see the Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday. The Browns have the second-overall pick and the Raiders select at No. 6.
Cleveland needs a lot of help, especially with its Deshaun Watson contract, but adding Graham to the defensive line would be a great start -- especially after keeping Myles Garrett. And it's the same thing with the Raiders. Las Vegas has Maxx Crosby who would be an ideal fit beside Graham on the line.
The two-time All-American at Michigan can get off the line and clog holes. Here are some of his 'strengths' from NFL.com.
- Plays with a non-stop motor and easy movement.
- Gets into blockers before they can get into their action.
- Compact power with instant punch and ability to extend at the point.
- Lateral quickness to eliminate reach blocks and penetrate the gaps.
- Former wrestler with a feel for leverage through contact.
- Range and hustle feed his tackle production.
- Relentless edge to edge as a rusher.
- Accurate hands and slippery upper body to infiltrate the pocket.
- Can cause havoc on twists and as a standing rusher.
- Outstanding short-area burst to close on quarterbacks.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan football's tallest defensive back is getting a crack at Mike Sainristil's old position
Michigan basketball surges to the top following massive transfer portal commitment
Predicting Michigan football defensive two deep 2.0, Pre-Spring Game
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson7