Where Michigan football ranks in national college football polls after Week 8 win vs. Washington
It was a successful Saturday for Michigan after getting back to Ann Arbor and taking down Washington. The Wolverines were dominant in the 24-7 win and the win made some national analysts think the Wolverines are back in business.
RB Jordan Marshall was great in his first start of the season, rushing for 133 yards and a score. Bryce Underwood was efficient, completing 78% of his passes and throwing for 230 yards and two touchdowns. Even without starting TE Marlin Klein, Zach Marshall proved to get the job done. The third year Wolverine had a career day, catching five passes for 72 yards and a score.
Following Michigan's win, several outlets moved the Wolverines up the boards. Here is where Michigan ranks in several national polls.
AP Top 25
After the loss to USC, Michigan moved out of the AP Top 25, but after beating the then 5-1 Huskies, the Wolverines are back among the ranked. The voters put Michigan as the No. 25 team in the country.
AFCA Coaches Poll
It was the same thing here, after Michigan lost to USC, the Wolverines went unranked. But the football coaches were impressed with Michigan beating a good Washington team and moved the Wolverines to No. 24 in the country.
ESPN SP+ Rankings
Michigan moved up one spot to No. 21 in the advanced analytics. According to the SP+, Michigan has the No. 45 offense in the country and No. 9 defensively in the country. Special teams continue to hurt the Wolverines and the analytics say Michigan has the No. 90 ranked unit in the nation.
ESPN FPI
Michigan moved down five spots after the loss to USC, but after the win over Washington, the Wolverines moved up one spot to No. 16. The Football Power Index says Michigan has a 2.1% chance to win the conference and the Wolverines have a 14.7% chance to make the College Football Playoff.
CBS Sports Power Rankings
CBS Sports was one of the lone outlets to not move Michigan outside of the top 25 after losing to the Trojans. Michigan was sitting at No. 25 entering the Washington game, and now the Wolverines moved up to No. 24 after a dominant performance against the Huskies.
