Michigan Football must change disturbing trend on Saturday
It wasn't all that long ago that the Michigan defense was considered one of the most dominant in the country, particularly in the second half. But through six weeks of the 2024 season, it's become clear that this version of Michigan's defense is a far cry from what we've grown used to in Ann Arbor since the 2021 season. And while the Wolverines are still one of the best in the nation against the run, they're currently sitting at No. 110 nationally in pass defense - giving up just under 260 yards through the air per game.
The inconsistent play on the defensive side of the ball, coupled with a one-dimensional offense that has struggled to sustain drives and put points on the board, has created a situation where Michigan is often fighting for its life in the second half. In fact, the Wolverines have been outscored 70-33 in the second half in each of their last four games, including 56-17 in the fourth quarter alone.
Make no mistake, Illinois is entering this weekend's matchup with every intention of handing the Wolverines their third loss of the season. If Michigan emerges from the bye week with an aggressive plan and better execution, this one could be over by halftime. But if we continue to see the same issues from this Michigan team that we've seen throughout the first six weeks (particularly in the second half games), there's a strong likelihood that the Wolverines will once again be fighting for their lives in the fourth quarter.
