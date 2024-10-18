Michigan Football must change disturbing trend on Saturday

#Michigan has been outscored 70-33 in the second half in each of its last four games, including 56-17 in the 4th quarter alone:



▪️vs. Arkansas State: 15-7

▪️vs. USC: 21-13

▪️vs. Minnesota: 21-6

▪️vs. Washington: 13-7



This is a trend that absolutely needs to change moving… pic.twitter.com/FvYijfJgVQ