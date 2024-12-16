Report: Michigan Football trending away from transfer portal QB
Michigan might've landed the top-ranked player in all of the 2025 recruiting cycle when the Wolverines signed quarterback Bryce Underwood, but Michigan wasn't going to stop there. Sherrone Moore wanted a veteran to come in and compete with Underwood, along with mentoring him.
It appeared former Maryland QB Billy Edwards Jr. was going to be that option. He was projected to land with the Wolverines and was slated to take a visit to Ann Arbor on Monday. However, in recent developments, Edwards Jr. canceled his visit with Michigan and is now projected to land with Wisconsin -- which also is predicted to land former San Diego State QB Danny O'Neil.
Edwards Jr. was third in the Big Ten throwing for 2,881 yards. He also threw for 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Edwards Jr. is also a capable runner. The two years he backed up Tagovailoa, he came in to run the football. In '24, he ran the ball 81 times for 148 yards and five touchdowns.
Former USC quarterback Miller Moss was another team that was pointed toward Michigan, but he's likely headed to Louisville. Either the Wolverines have another name they are targeting, or Michigan is back to square one looking for a veteran signal-caller.
