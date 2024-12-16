Ryan Day appears to take a shot at Michigan Football in recent interview
After losing to Michigan for the fourth year in a row, there appears to be a sentiment surrounding the Buckeyes' football program that maybe they are putting too much emphasis on The Game and Michigan. In a recent report, Ohio State Athletic Director Ross Bjork said not only will Day be back in 2025, but maybe there needs to be a change of thinking in Columbus.
"This whole mentality of about, and look, we sign up for it, if you get fixated on the end result and not have the process fully baked every time, you're going to lose," Bjork said. "The mindset's going to lose because you're only fixated on one thing. What we have to do is this whole 'Championship or bust' mentality, you want that as a goal, but it has to be about the process. We've got to maybe change some conversations a little bit, I think we maybe need to approach things a little bit differently. Coach Day is awesome, he's great to work with, he totally gets it, he loves being a Buckeye, and so we're going to support him at the highest level."
Day might be thinking the same thing, too. In a recent interview with WBNS 10TV, Day sat down to talk about the Buckeyes' playoff game against Tennessee. Toward the end of the interview, Don Tiberi told Day everyone seemed fired up about hosting the Vols, but Day went on a little tangent and appeared to call out Michigan.
"Yeah, I don't know why anybody would be anything other than fired up. I mean, we're in a different era, it's a different time. We're in the playoffs, other teams aren't. That's the way it goes. Not that it's ever going to change The Game, it's not going to. But we're in the playoffs and that's all we know right now.
"So let's go win them all. And that has to be the mentality and listen, we all care a lot, including me. These players care, these coaches care. I care, more than you could ever know. And I don't apologize for that. Like this is everything to me and to these players. When things don't happen the way you expect them to, it can be crushing. But you got to move on. There's still the whole playoff system and a lot of huge goals ahead of us and that's what we're focused on."
During Day's coaching tenure, he is 66-10 as the Ohio State head coach, but he currently has a Michigan issue where he is 1-4. His seat won't get much cooler unless he wins the National Championship Game. The one thing Ohio State fans can't wrap their mind around is losing to the Wolverines -- four times in a row, also.
