Did Michigan football break into the top 25 of the Coaches Poll following MSU win?
The Wolverines are coming off of a 24-17 win over rival Michigan State on Saturday night. Following the loss to Illinois last weekend, Michigan completely fell out of the top 25 in both the Coaches Poll and the AP Poll.
Michigan did show a little bit of life against the Spartans. The maize and blue didn't turn the ball over once -- a first this season -- nor did the Wolverines commit any penalties. Although Michigan State was also a 4-3 team entering the game, was there enough shown on the field to get Michigan back into the Top 25 when the Coaches Poll was released on Sunday?
Turns out, no. But Michigan did receive a single vote. Here is the top 25 after Week 9.
1. Oregon
2. Georgia
3. Penn State
4. Ohio State
5. Miami FL
6. Texas
7. Tennessee
8. Clemson
9. Notre Dame
10. Iowa State
11. Texas A&M
12. BYU
13. Indiana
14. Alabama
15. Kansas State
16. LSU
17. Pittsburgh
18. Ole Miss
19. Boise State
20. SMU
21. Army
22. Washington State
23. Missouri
24. Illinois
25. Memphis
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Takeaways: Michigan football defeats rival MSU following fourth QB change
Social media explodes after Michigan football defeated Michigan State for third year in a row
PFF grades: Michigan football high/low player grades, snap counts to know after win over MSU