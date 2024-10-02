Michigan Football: OC Kirk Campbell on whether Jadyn Davis will play in 2024
Given Michigan's struggles in the passing game through five weeks, fans have been calling for true freshman Jadyn Davis to get a shot. The former four-star prospect was one of the top quarterbacks in the 2024 class, and there's many who believe he could be the answer for Michigan's passing woes.
If the Wolverines continue to struggle through the air, is it possible we'll see the true freshman get a look? Offensive coordinator Kirk Campbell addressed that topic this week.
"As far as an option this season, you don't know how this season is going to play out," Campbell said. "We constantly develop him every single day. He gets reps just like the other guys. He's got to continue to develop. Nowadays with social media and everything, everyone wants this instant gratification of a freshman coming in and playing. I think (Vikings head coach) Kevin O'Connell said it best, right? Organizations fail. Young quarterbacks fail. You've got to make sure he's developed properly and ready for the situation. He's going to have a bright future at the University of Michigan. Whether that's as fast as the outside perceived media or expectation is, that's not for us to make a rash decision based on that. We're going to put him in the situation when he's ready to go play."
Put simply, don't count on it.
There's no question that Davis is likely going to be the favorite to start for the Wolverines next season, but it's clear that there's still plenty of development that needs to take place before he's ready to be QB1 in Ann Arbor. Although some believe he's head and shoulders above the current options that Michigan has gone with through five weeks, the reality is that this coaching staff isn't stupid. If Davis gave Michigan the best shot to win on Saturday's, he'd be the guy.
For now, the primary options remain Alex Orji and Davis Warren. Jack Tuttle will also be a factor if/when he's healthy enough to compete, but the likelihood of seeing the true freshman in 2024 is minimal at best.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -