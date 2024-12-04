Report: Michigan Football to host a transfer portal offensive lineman
Michigan football is going to need some elite offensive linemen for next season. The Wolverines are set to lose starters Myles Hinton, Josh Priebe, Greg Crippen, and Gio El-Hadi -- Crippen and Eli-Hadi have one additional year left if they choose to use it -- and experience will needed for the Wolverines.
According to a recent report, Michigan is set to host Liberty offensive lineman, Jordan White. The junior lineman will visit the Wolverines on Dec. 11 before traveling to Vanderbilt on Dec. 13.
White played at West Virginia from 2020-22 before transferring to Liberty. Since going to the Flames, White has been one of the best interior linemen according to Pro Football Focus. White graded out as the sixth-highest interior lineman in all of college football.
White played in 11 games at West Virginia. In 2023, White started every game for Liberty at center before moving over to left guard in 2024. White was a Conference USA All-Second Team in '23. He would have one year of eligibility remaining.
