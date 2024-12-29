Michigan Football officially announces the signing of transfer QB
On Sunday, Michigan made it official when its X account announced the signing of former UCF and Fresno State quarterback, Mikey Keene. The Wolverines landed Keene after he took a visit to Ann Arbor and Michigan was in on both Keene and former Toledo and Baylor signal-caller, Dequan Finn.
But the Wolverines went with the familiar name. Keene originally played at UCF where new Michigan offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey was at. The 5-foot-11 quarterback took a redshirt year with the Knights, while starting a season there, before he transferred to Fresno State where he played the past two seasons.
He has put up good numbers at Fresno State. Keene threw for 2,892 yards, 18 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions, while completing over 70% of his passes in 2024. He nearly eclipsed 3,000 yards in each of the past two seasons.
Sherrone Moore has been adamant that he wanted a veteran to come in and compete with five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood, along with bringing in a veteran presence. Keene fits the billing and the Wolverines could roll a two-quarterback system out there between a mobile Underwood and more of a prototypical pocket passer like Keene.
