BREAKING: Michigan Football lands transfer portal quarterback with ties to Chip Lindsey
Michigan football struck out with its first transfer portal quarterback target. It looked like a sure thing when Maryland quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. entered the portal. He set up a visit to Ann Arbor, landed predictions to go to the Wolverines, but then canceled the visit last second before committing and signing with Wisconsin.
The Wolverines then shifted their attention to former Toledo and Baylor quarterback Dequan Finn, along with former UCF and Fresno State gun-slinger Mikey Keene. On Monday, Keene was predicted to land with the Wolverines.
That prediction came to fruition shortly after when Keene announced he was coming to Ann Arbor for his final year of college eligibility,
There is some familiarity between the two sides. Keene actually started his career at UCF where current Michigan offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey was at -- Keene redshirted a year under Lindsey. Keene started for the Knights before transferring to Fresno State. He has put up good numbers at Fresno State. The 5-foot-11 gun-slinger threw for 2,892 yards, 18 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions, while completing over 70% of his passes.
Keene nearly eclipsed 3,000 yards in the past two years at Fresno State. Sherrone Moore has been adamant that he wanted a veteran to come in and compete with five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood, along with bringing in a veteran presence. Keene fits the billing and the Wolverines could roll a two-quarterback system out there between a mobile Underwood and more of a prototypical pocket passer like Keene.
On3 ranks Keene as the 598th-ranked player in the portal and 247Sports has him as the 398th-best player in the portal. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.
