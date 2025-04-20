Official: Michigan football signs transfer portal running back
It didn't take long for Michigan football to grab a running back out of the transfer portal following the loss of Benjamin Hall. After the Wolverines lost their potential RB3 behind Jordan Marshall and Justice Haynes, Michigan gained a commitment from UMass running back CJ Hester on Saturday following the spring game.
Michigan made it official by announcing the signing of Hester on its X (Twitter) account.
Hester, a Cincinnati (OH) native, finished his sophomore season with UMass. This past season, Hester ran for 529 yards and four scores for the entire season. Hester had his best outing against SEC powerhouse Georgia. Going up against the Bulldogs, the 5-foot-11 running back ran for 74 yards and a score.
Hester's journey began at Western Michigan where he played his freshman season. Playing in seven games, he had 29 carries for 124 yards and two touchdowns.
Adding Hester to the mix will help after losing Hall and Cole Cabana last winter, but the UMass running back isn't guaranteed playing time. Michigan returns sophomore Micah Ka'apana, who looked good during the spring game. The Wolverines also signed Jasper Parker and Donovan Johnson in the 2025 recruiting cycle. It will be a position to watch heading into fall.
