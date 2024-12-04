Another Michigan Football offensive lineman enters the transfer portal
Michigan football players are starting to hit the transfer portal to seek a chance to get onto the field to play more elsewhere. Four-year Wolverine Tristan Bounds is the latest player to enter the transfer portal. Bounds announced on social media that he will enter the portal to play his additional year of eligibility somewhere else.
Bounds came to Michigan in the sensational 2021 class. The 6-foot-7 tackle was a three-star prospect out of Connecticut.
Bounds saw game action twice this season but both on special teams. He played in three games on the offensive line in 2022 and one game as a true freshman in 2021. With all the talent and depth the Michigan offensive line has had, Bounds never cracked the starting lineup.
Bounds is now the fourth Wolverine to enter the transfer portal.
