Michigan football PFF grades, snap counts following dominant win over Washington

Washington entered the game 5-1, but the Wolverines were the true dominant ones in this game.

Trent Knoop

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The Michigan Wolverines moved to 5-2 on the season after a dominant 24-7 win over Washington. The Wolverines weren't flawless on the offensive side of the ball, but the Michigan defense was a good as it's been all season.

After missing 14 tackles against USC, the Wolverines were much more sound this week, only missing three tackles, per Pro Football Focus. Michigan picked off Demond Williams three times -- Cole Sullivan, Jimmy Rolder, and Jacob Oden all getting in on the action. The Michigan defense held the explosive Washington rushing attack to just 40 yards.

Despite Justice Haynes not playing, RB Jordan Marshall was great in his place. Marshall had a career game, rushing for 133 yards and a score. QB Bryce Underwood was efficient, throwing for 230 yards and two scores, while completing 78% of his passes.

Following the game, here are PFF grades and snap counts you should know.

Top 10 Offensive Players

  1. QB Bryce Underwood - 83.7 grade
  2. TE Zach Marshall - 77.8 grade
  3. RB Jordan Marshall - 75.1 grade
  4. TE Jalen Hoffman - 75.0 grade
  5. TE Deakon Tonielli - 73.6 grade
  6. RT Andew Sprague - 66.4 grade
  7. RT Blake Frazier - 66.3 grade
  8. C Greg Crippen - 66.1 grade
  9. WR Andrew Marsh - 65.1 grade
  10. LG Giovanni El-Hadi - 64.7 grade

Bottom Five Offensive Players

  1. WR Channing Goodwin - 52.3 grade
  2. LT Evan Link - 53.8 grade
  3. WR Donaven McCulley - 54.7 grade
  4. TE Max Bredeson - 56.8 grade
  5. WR Semaj Morgan - 61. 2 grade

Top 10 Defensive Players

  1. Edge Derrick Moore - 92.7 grade
  2. LB Cole Sullivan - 87.9 grade
  3. LB Jimmy Rolder - 81.5 grade
  4. LB Ernest Hausmann - 80.2 grade
  5. Edge Jaishawn Barham - 72.8 grade
  6. S TJ Metcalf - 72.4 grade
  7. DT Tre Williams - 71.8 grade
  8. Edge Dominic Nichols - 69.5 grade
  9. S Jaden Mangham - 69.5 grade
  10. CB Caleb Anderson - 67.0 grade

Bottom Five Defensive Players

  1. S Jordan Young - 40.3 grade
  2. S Mason Curtis - 48.6 grade
  3. Edge Cameron Brandt - 52.8 grade
  4. DT Trey Pierce - 55.2 grade
  5. DT Enow Etta - 57.3 grade

Snap Counts To Know

  • For the first time since Week 3 -- the second time this season -- RB Jasper Parker saw playing time. The true freshman saw 14 snaps behind Jordan Marshall
  • TE Zach Marshall played 41 snaps, his second-most of the season. He had 42 snaps in Week 2 at Oklahoma
  • WR Andrew Marsh played a season-high 62 snaps
  • WR Semaj Morgan played the second-least amount of snaps this season, seeing the field for 31 snaps. He played 23 snaps in Week 2 at Oklahoma
  • After not playing against USC, true freshman CB Shamari Earls was on the field for 14 snaps
  • S Mason Curtis played his season high 44 snaps in place of Rod Moore and Brandyn Hillman
  • LB Jimmy Rolder saw the second-most snaps of any Michigan defender on Saturday with 45 snaps
  • Edge Jaishawn Barham was on the field for 31 snaps -- the least amount since Week 3 vs. CMU

