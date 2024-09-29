Sherrone Moore updates the status of Michigan stars Will Johnson and Josaiah Stewart
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Michigan had quite the injury report on Saturday against Minnesota. There were several key players who were either ruled out or questionable entering the game. Offensively, both Greg Crippen and Semaj Morgan were listed as questionable and while they both suited up, neither played.
On the defensive side of things, stars Will Johnson and Josaiah Stewart were in the same boat. Both dressed and went through warmups and neither played. The Gophers took the Wolverines to the brink, but Michigan did enough to squeek out a 27-24 win over Minnesota without a couple of big-time players.
Following the game, head coach Sherrone Moore was asked about Johnson and Stewart. Moore said both were dealing with something and they wanted to give it a go, but felt like it was best to hold them out of this one.
"Both of those guys were game-time decisions," Moore said following the win over Minnesota. "We had both in pregame, and kind of see, they're working through some things. So, it just felt like that wasn't the time to put them out there."
During the game, Michigan had a couple of offensive linemen get a little banged up. Left tackle Myles Hinton actually went out of the game and was replaced by Jeff Persi. Center Dominic Giudice appeared to get a littel dinged as well. Moore said both of those guys will be fine moving forward.
"Just working through some little things," said Moore. "Both of those guys are really tough guys and playing through stuff. But it's part of an alignment at Michigan you're going to need to dinged up, both of those guys will be good."
Michigan hopes to get fully healthy by next Saturday when it hits the road and heads to Washington to face the Huskies.
