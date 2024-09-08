Michigan players of the game in loss against Texas
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The Wolverines lost in the Big House for the first time since 2020 and Michigan lost its first game period since the 2022 season. The maize and blue are in unfamiliar territory after being dominated for 60 minutes of football.
The Longhorns gained 389 yards of offense, behind Quinn Ewers throwing for 246 yards and three interceptions. The Michigan defense struggled to contain the high-powered Longhorn offense. The Wolverines didn't get much push off the line defensively and the young corners were beaten time and time again when Michigan didn't get pressure on Ewers.
Offensively, Davis Warren threw for 204 yards, but most of his yards came in garbage time. Warren did throw a touchdown in the fourth quarter and had two interceptions, but neither was all of his fault.
While there isn't much to glean from the game on Saturday, here are our Michigan football players of the game.
WR Semaj Morgan
The speedy receiver missed a football on Saturday, but he made up for it with a strong fourth-quarter effort. Morgan caught a late 31-yard touchdown toss from Davis Warren. After only seeing one catch last week, Morgan rebounded with five receptions for 45 yards and a score. If there is any silver lining, it's the fact Morgan was involved more with the offense.
TE Colston Loveland
It wasn't a flawless game for the Michigan tight end. Loveland fumbled a football late in the second half when the Wolverines would've been in Texas' territory. Instead, the Longhorns scored before halftime to give them a 24-3 lead. But overall, Loveland was the main target for Davis Warren. He had a game-high eight catches and Loveland added 70 more yards to his season tally. As we said last week, it's clear Loveland is the main target for Davis Warren.
LB Jaishawn Barham
There weren't too many positives from the Michigan defense on Saturday, but Jaishawn Barham continued to improve from his Week 1 showing. He was tied with a team-high five solo tackles. Barham got into the backfield and tallied a quarterback hurry against Quinn Ewers. Barham looks like a big SEC linebacker playing in Big Ten country. As the season progresses, Barham should be a force.
S Makari Paige
The veteran safety led the Wolverines with six tackles. The Texas receivers were having their way with the Michigan corners -- not named Will Johnson. Jyaire Hill struggled in coverage and Paige was there to clean up mistakes. It's not ideal when you're safety has to finish plays, but it's a good thing he's back there. You would rather have Paige be quiet in a big game like this, which could mean the corners did a better job.
K Dominic Zvada
The Arkansas State transfer remained perfect on Saturday. Zvada made both of his field goals, this time from 37 and 52 yards away. In back-to-back games, Zvada has arguably been the player of the game for the Michigan Wolverines. It's looking crystal clear that if the Wolverines need Zvada to make a clutch kick, he would do just that.
